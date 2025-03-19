Ginger Bug Starter

Ginger Bug Starter Recipe from Zero Waste Cheg

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serving size: 4 servings

Ingredients

To Start

  • 1 tbsp grated unpeeled organic ginger
  • 1 tbsp granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups water

To Feed Daily

  • 1 tbsp grated unpeeled organic ginger
  • 1 tbsp granulated sugar
Directions

  1. In a glass jar, combine about 1 tbsp grated unpeeled organic ginger and 1 tbsp sugar.
  2. Add 1 1/2 cups water and stir vigorously. Cover your jar with a small breathable cloth.
  3. Feed your bug 1 tbsp grated ginger and 1 tbsp sugar daily. Stir vigorously.
  4. Your bug should be ready to use in about 5 days. It will bubble and smell yeasty, have a cloudy yellow color with sludgy-looking white sediment at the bottom of the jar and some of the ginger will float to the top.
