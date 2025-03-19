Ginger Bug Starter
Ginger Bug Starter Recipe from Zero Waste Cheg
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
To Start
- 1 tbsp grated unpeeled organic ginger
- 1 tbsp granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 cups water
To Feed Daily
- 1 tbsp grated unpeeled organic ginger
- 1 tbsp granulated sugar
Directions
- In a glass jar, combine about 1 tbsp grated unpeeled organic ginger and 1 tbsp sugar.
- Add 1 1/2 cups water and stir vigorously. Cover your jar with a small breathable cloth.
- Feed your bug 1 tbsp grated ginger and 1 tbsp sugar daily. Stir vigorously.
- Your bug should be ready to use in about 5 days. It will bubble and smell yeasty, have a cloudy yellow color with sludgy-looking white sediment at the bottom of the jar and some of the ginger will float to the top.