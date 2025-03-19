McNeese State’s Will Wade confirms he’s been in contact with NC State about its coaching job

Head coach Will Wade of the McNeese State Cowboys speaks during a press conference ahead of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Delta Center on March 20, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — McNeese State coach Will Wade knows his name is in the mix during the college basketball coaching carousel.

And unlike some coaches during this time of year, he’s not being coy talking about it.

Asked Wednesday if he or his agent had been in contact with N.C. State about its opening, the second-year McNeese State coach addressed the rumor mill directly.

“Yes,” Wade said during 12th-seeded McNeese State’s news conference in advance of its NCAA Tournament Midwest Region first-round matchup with fifth-seeded Clemson.

N.C. State fired coach Kevin Keatts on March 9, an abrupt end to an eight-year tenure that saw the program’s fall this year prove too much to overcome even when framed against last season’s remarkable finish. The announcement came a day after the Wolfpack closed a 12-19 season and failed to even qualify for the ACC Tournament as the reigning champion.

Though he didn’t elaborate on the extent of his contact with N.C. State, Wade has since been linked to the Wolfpack job and other schools after finishing up his second straight 20-win season at McNeese that ended with an NCAA tourney berth. The Cowboys enter this year’s tournament with 27-6 record and fresh off their second straight Southland Conference championship. He previously spent five seasons at LSU, two seasons at VCU and two at Chattanooga.

Wade, 42, said he’s always tried to be transparent with both his assistants and players during this time of year.

“Just tell it like it is,” Wade said. “You may not always like what I’m going to say, but I’m going to tell you what I think. I’ve always kind of been like that, and there’s no need to hide it. The guys are reading it on social media. It’s no secret. I’m not going to ask them to do something I’m not willing to do. It’s no good if you don’t address it and if you sit there and BS them. They can read right through the BS, so you might as well. Hey, this is what it is. Here we are, and we’ll figure it out.”