Easy Taco Dip
Easy Taco Dip Recipe from Sugar Spun Run
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: 10 servings
Ingredients
- 16 oz (455 g) brick-style cream cheese, softened to room temperature
- 2 cups (450 g) sour cream
- 4 Tablespoons (30 g) taco seasoning (this is a 1 oz packet of premade taco seasoning or you can use your favorite homemade recipe)
- 1 cup finely chopped lettuce
- 4 Roma tomatoes seeds removed, chopped into small pieces
- ½ cup (65 g) sliced olives
- sliced jalapenos, pickled or fresh for topping, optional
- 1 ¼ cup (145 g) finely shredded sharp cheddar or mexican cheese
- Corn chips for serving
Directions
- Combine softened cream cheese and sour cream in a large bowl and stir together until creamed and well-combined (I like to use my electric mixer just to make sure there are no lumps).
- Add taco seasoning and stir well.
- Spread mixture evenly into a 9-10″ pie dish.
- Top mixture with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, olives, jalapenos (if using) and finally evenly sprinkle with shredded cheese.
- Taco dip can be served immediately or can be covered and stored in the refrigerator until ready to serve.