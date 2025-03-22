Easy Taco Dip

Easy Taco Dip Recipe from Sugar Spun Run

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: N/A

Serving size: 10 servings

Ingredients

  • 16 oz (455 g) brick-style cream cheese, softened to room temperature
  • 2 cups (450 g) sour cream
  • 4 Tablespoons (30 g) taco seasoning (this is a 1 oz packet of premade taco seasoning or you can use your favorite homemade recipe)
  • 1 cup finely chopped lettuce
  • 4 Roma tomatoes seeds removed, chopped into small pieces
  • ½ cup (65 g) sliced olives
  • sliced jalapenos, pickled or fresh for topping, optional
  • 1 ¼ cup (145 g) finely shredded sharp cheddar or mexican cheese
  • Corn chips for serving
Directions

  1. Combine softened cream cheese and sour cream in a large bowl and stir together until creamed and well-combined (I like to use my electric mixer just to make sure there are no lumps).
  2. Add taco seasoning and stir well.
  3. Spread mixture evenly into a 9-10″ pie dish.
  4. Top mixture with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, olives, jalapenos (if using) and finally evenly sprinkle with shredded cheese.
  5. Taco dip can be served immediately or can be covered and stored in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
