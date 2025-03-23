Melba Toast
Melba Toast Recipe from NeihborFood
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Serving size: 30 servings
Ingredients
- 30 slices bread (sliced very thin)
- 2 sticks high quality salted butter
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 250 degrees.
- Spread a thin layer of butter on both sides of each slice of bread. If you’d like the toasts to be in smaller, uniform pieces, cut it into squares or triangles at this point. Otherwise, leave it whole.
- Line the slices up on a few baking sheets, and place in the oven. Bake for about 20 minutes then flip the slices the over. Continue to bake for another 15-25 minutes, or until the bread is golden brown and very crisp.
- Allow the toast to cool, then either leave it whole and use for dips, avocado toast, or crostini OR crumble the bread to use as a topping for soups and salads.
Note:
- Any flavor of bread can be used for this recipe, but I am partial to Pepperidge Farm’s Very Thin Sliced White Bread.
- Feel free to experiment with other seasonings, like garlic powder, ranch, or cayenne.