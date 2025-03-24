Eat This, Not That!

Bizarre Food Combos People Swear By

Vanilla Ice Cream and Olive Oil

This is a new trend that has popped up recently. Many people are coming to find that it is a great way to make plain ice cream more decadent. The olive oil gives a nutty, almost fruity, rich taste to the neutral flavours of the vanilla in the ice cream.

Orange Juice and Oatmeal

Now, you might be thinking “I’ve had this meal before at breakfast, that isn’t a weird combo.” I understand, this is a stable on our morning tables growing up but have you had them in the same bowl before? One source says to let the oats soak up the oj instead of milk or water to give it a tangy robust taste. Even add a topper of something like coconut to help round out the tropical feel.

Avocado and Chocolate

Adding avocado to your chocolate is actually a very healthy option when making a chocolate mousse. The creaminess of the avocado help elevate the mousse to an indulgent dessert. Just add your favorite toppers afterwards like mint leaves, nuts, or berries.

Milkshake and Fries

This is a weird but classic food combination that just about everyone can swear by. The sweet and delightful taste of the milkshake and the salty, crispy texture of the fries blend so well together. Just dunk a few fries in your milkshake and you won’t be the same, you will keep going back for more. Trust me!