All Aboard the Santa Train!

All Aboard! Celebrate the holidays by getting on board NC By Train’s Santa Train on Saturday, December 13th. Sign up below to win 4 passes to experience the magic of the holidays with Santa and Mrs. Clause!

Back by popular demand, The Santa Train will depart from the Raleigh Union Station and makes it way to Greensboro and back. Board the train at any of the stations along the way in Raleigh, Cary, Durham, Burlington, or Greensboro. During the trip, children and families can make wonderful memories, meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and have refreshments while traveling aboard the state’s intercity passenger rail service.

Reserve your seats now because the Santa Train is only offered for one day. Tickets are limited and are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets for the Raleigh Santa Train can be purchased here.

As a bonus, some winners will be selected to enjoy the Festitbull of Lights at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Loading…