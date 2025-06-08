From Ditch Lilies to Showstoppers: Growing Daylilies in North Carolina

By MIKE RALEY WPTF Weekend Gardener

Our loyal Weekend Gardener listener and friend Steve is the pot master of the universe when it comes to daylilies (Hemerocallis). You may have heard them referred to as “ditch lilies. These perennials originated in China. I must say though, they just love the climate here in North Carolina.

There are over 60-thousand varieties with lots of colors from pale yellow to pink to lavender to maroon. They are extremely popular in North Carolina and there are active daylily clubs all over the state including Raleigh. Our friend Steve’s club meets at the Ralston Arboretum. Once upon a time Rufus entered a daylily from his landscape in the club’s marvelous show and won a blue ribbon. You would have thought he had been handed the Nobel prize.

The daylily is easy to grow and has many uses in the landscape. As you might expect, daylilies need a full sun exposure for the best blooming. That translates into at least 6 hours. They prefer well-drained soil which means level ground is good, however daylilies work well on slopes. They can adapt to most soils and are drought tolerant. Due to their ginormous root system, they can help stabilize the soil to help prevent erosion. They also look good in mixed borders. If you like reliable, this is your plant.

As the name indicates, each individual daylily bloom only lasts a day. Of course there are numerous buds on any healthy plans so you will get weeks of blooming pleasure. There are also reblooming varieties available too.

Your local nursery and plantsmen at the state farmers market will have plenty of information about dayliles and some popular varieties.

When you find the perfect spot in your yard, break up the soil and add some organic matter. If you have your own backyard compost, that will work well for your purpose. The daylily folks recommend planting a foot apart as the foliage and root system both need room. Set each plant’s crown about an inch below the surface. Tamp the soil down to secure your plant and to prevent air pockets. Water the daylilies after planting. Add a couple of inches of hardwood mulch or pinestraw. Continue watering deeply as needed until well established. Daylilies like slightly moist soil. Pay close attention if you plant in the early summer when you are likely to be inspired by the beauty of the flowers. They are usually near their peak around here in mid to late June.

I don’t fertilize anything in my landscape except for the small patch of fescue I have and the one grandiflora rose I maintain because it has extraordinary blooms and is totally reliable. For daylilies, some folks use a balanced fertilizer with low nitrogen and higher potassium and potash, something like Plantone from Espoma in the spring. Generally don’t go overboard with fertilizer especially with a blooming plant.

Daylilies are of course a bulb, so you may want to divide them once in a while to revitalize, move to other parts of your landscape or share with a neighbor. The folks at the Hemerocallis society recommend dividing your plants right after they bloom. Just dig up the whole plant, separate the clumps and get as much soil off the roots as possible. Pull the clumps apart, separate by the roots.

It’s always a good idea to do a little maintenance to your day lilies during and after the blooming season. Remove spent blooms after flowering. In winter, get rid of dead foliage and cut the stakes to the ground.

There are lots of daylily experts around the state. You can check the North Carolina Hemerocallis Society and many local clubs like the Raleigh Daylily Club. Everyone should find a sunny spot in their landscape for these beauties. Don’t be the only person in your neighborhood to be without daylilies, you hear!