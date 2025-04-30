Why the ninebark shrub deserves a spot in your garden

By MIKE RALEY WPTF Weekend Gardener

How many of you have ever heard of the Ninebark shrub or Physocarpus opulifolius for those of you who like to get technical? I hadn’t until recently! Since then I have learned that the Ninebark is also referred to in horticulture circles as Common Ninebark, Atlantic Ninebark, or Eastern Ninebark and is native to the eastern United States including North Carolina. Most frequently seen growing in the mountains and foothills of North Carolina, but seen less often in the central part of the state. It seems to like rocky hillsides and slopes near rivers. You won’t find ninebark growing very much in eastern North Carolina.

It is easy to grow and will adapt to acid or a bit more alkaline soils and can grow in full sun, six or more hours of sun, or part shade-4 to 6 hours of shade. Ninebark has exquisite peeling bark and legend says it has nine layers of bark. It is always good to have plants in the landscape with year-round interest. I just purchased a “Summer Wine” cultivar, one of the Proven Winner line of shrubs. What makes this variety so special? It has deep maroon-colored leaves. Those leaves are a major reason for buying one. Of course, the small flowers that look like pinky-white buttons are another great attribute. Ninebark blooms in the spring and the “Summer Wine” really puts on a show. A drought-tolerant shrub that really appreciates a little extra water for the first year after planting. The folks at NC State tell me the burgundy varieties lose a little color if the leaves are exposed to too much sun during the day.

Ninebark prefers rich, well-drained acidic soil. When planting, be sure to dig the hole twice as wide as the root ball and deep enough for the top of the root ball to peek over the top of the ground surface. You may choose to place some type of aggregate at the bottom of the hole, add some water, and fill in dirt, compost, or organic matter of some kind good organic matter like Daddy Pete’s. Add two to three inches of hardwood mulch or pine straw.

For those of you with sharp pruners and the overwhelming desire to prune, wait until then ninebark has bloomed. It blooms on old wood as do most flowering plants. Anne Clapp used to remind us to clean the places of our pruning shears with alcohol to prevent the spread of disease.

There are several interesting nine-bark cultivars available. I would consult with your favorite local nursery. As I mentioned above I have recently planted a nine-bark “Summer Wine” with its maroon leaves and white flowers and remains colorful throughout the season. The common ninebark has quite typical green leaves. “Diablo” is a variety that has been around for a while and is quite popular with leaves that emerge as a kind of a copper color that turns a shade of burgundy. There is a stylish variety named “Amber Jubilee” with its amber foliage that transitions to red and then purple. “Tiny Wine” is a dwarf variety with bright red-purple foliage. “Dart’s Gold” and “Festivus Gold” both have bright yellow foliage. Ninebark shrubs like a little feeding once a year with a good organic fertilizer low in nitrogen.

Now that we all know a bit more about Ninebark, I hope you will consider adding one to your landscape. Tony Avent has always preached about growing a variety of plants in your landscape and that really makes a lot of sense. You have fewer chances of developing disease problems from monoculture and your yard will have more character and interest.