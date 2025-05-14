Aji-Braised Beef Short Ribs with Golden Herbed Quinoa
Aji-Braised Beef Short Ribs with Golden Herbed Quinoa Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 1 hour
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 3 pounds beef Short Ribs Bone-In, cut into 4 x 2 x 2-inch pieces
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 large Spanish onion, chopped
- 2 tablespoons aji amarillo paste
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 cup dry red wine
- 1 large unripe papaya
- 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh parsley
- Coarsely chopped fresh parsley
Quinoa:
- 1 cup uncooked quinoa
- 1-3/4 cups water
- 1 tablespoon Annatto Oil, recipe follows (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh parsley
Directions
- Place beef Short Ribs Bone-In on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 4 to 5 inches from heat. Broil 18 to 20 minutes or until browned, turning once. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F. (For easier cleanup, line bottom of broiler pan (not rack) with aluminum foil.)
- Meanwhile heat olive oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Add onion; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until tender. Stir in aji paste and garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Add ribs and wine; bring to a boil. Cover tightly and braise in 325°F oven 1-1/2 to 2-1/2 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (Short ribs may be cooked on the stovetop. Cooking times for beef and papaya remain the same.)
- Thirty minutes before beef is done, peel papaya and cut into 1-inch pieces, reserving 1 heaping tablespoon seeds. Add papaya, reserved seeds and 1 tablespoon parsley to stockpot; continue braising, covered, 18 to 20 minutes or until papaya is tender.
- Meanwhile prepare quinoa. Place quinoa in lightly oiled 2-1/2-quart saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat 2 minutes or until toasted and just starting to change color. Add water, Annatto Oil, if desired, salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 12 to 15 minutes or until all liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork; stir in parsley.
- Skim fat from cooking liquid. Serve short ribs and papaya with sauce over quinoa. Garnish with parsley, if desired.