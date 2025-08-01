Almond Pound Cake

This recipe is so easy, yet so delicious. It’s light and versatile, and the perfect addition to any summer celebration.
Ingredients
- 2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, softened
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 6 eggs, at room temperature
- 1 tbsp. almond extract
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven
350 degrees f.
2. Prep a pan
Grease a tube pan with an extra tbsp. of butter and line with flour.
3. Cream butter and sugar
Beat butter and sugar until it reaches a creamy consistency.
4. Add eggs
Combine each egg into the butter and sugar mixture, one at the time.
5. Add flour and flavoring
Slowly add flour to the mixture, about 1/2 cup at the time, until fully incorporated. Then, add the almond extract and combine.
6. Bake
Pour mixture into pan and bake for 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.
7. Cool and enjoy!
Let the cake cool in the pan for about 15 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling. Then, enjoy with any toppings you’d like.