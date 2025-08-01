Almond Pound Cake

This recipe is so easy, yet so delicious. It’s light and versatile, and the perfect addition to any summer celebration.

Ingredients

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, softened

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups granulated sugar

6 eggs, at room temperature

1 tbsp. almond extract

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

350 degrees f.

2. Prep a pan

Grease a tube pan with an extra tbsp. of butter and line with flour.

3. Cream butter and sugar

Beat butter and sugar until it reaches a creamy consistency.

4. Add eggs

Combine each egg into the butter and sugar mixture, one at the time.

5. Add flour and flavoring

Slowly add flour to the mixture, about 1/2 cup at the time, until fully incorporated. Then, add the almond extract and combine.

6. Bake

Pour mixture into pan and bake for 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

7. Cool and enjoy!

Let the cake cool in the pan for about 15 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling. Then, enjoy with any toppings you’d like.