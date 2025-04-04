Amish Vanilla Pie

Amish Vanilla Pie Recipe

Amish Vanilla Pie with a slice cut out of it.
Photo by Getty Images

Amish Vanilla Pie recipe by Bea McClure, Durham, from WPTF’s “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Baking time: 40 minutes

Serving size: 9 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell 
  • 1/4 cup butter or margarine
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup dark brown syrup
  • 2 tsp vanilla
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup unsifted flour
  • 1/2 tsp cream of tartar
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1/8 tsp salt
Ingredients such as vanilla, oats, milk, brown sugar and salt.
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F and prepare a pie crust.
  2. Combine 1/2 a cup of brown sugar, 1 tbsp of flour, dark corn syrup, vanilla, and beaten egg in a saucepan.
  3. Slowly stir in water over medium heat until well combined then bring the mixture to a boil.
  4. Let the mixture cool for a few minutes while you work on the dry mixture.
  5. For the dry mixture, combine 1 cup flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, cream of tartar, baking soda, salt, and softened butter in a bowl. Mix with a fork until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
  6. Pour the cooled mixture into the pie crust and top with the crumble mixture.
  7. Baked at 350°F for 40 minutes or until golden brown.
  8. Enjoy this Amish Vanilla Pie on its own or paired with vanilla ice cream!

Click here to view the recipe for pie crust!

Amish vanilla pie baking in the oven.
Photo by Getty Images
