Amish Vanilla Pie Recipe
Amish Vanilla Pie recipe by Bea McClure, Durham, from WPTF’s “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Baking time: 40 minutes
Serving size: 9 servings
Ingredients
- 1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell
- 1/4 cup butter or margarine
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup dark brown syrup
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup unsifted flour
- 1/2 tsp cream of tartar
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/8 tsp salt
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F and prepare a pie crust.
- Combine 1/2 a cup of brown sugar, 1 tbsp of flour, dark corn syrup, vanilla, and beaten egg in a saucepan.
- Slowly stir in water over medium heat until well combined then bring the mixture to a boil.
- Let the mixture cool for a few minutes while you work on the dry mixture.
- For the dry mixture, combine 1 cup flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, cream of tartar, baking soda, salt, and softened butter in a bowl. Mix with a fork until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
- Pour the cooled mixture into the pie crust and top with the crumble mixture.
- Baked at 350°F for 40 minutes or until golden brown.
- Enjoy this Amish Vanilla Pie on its own or paired with vanilla ice cream!
Click here to view the recipe for pie crust!