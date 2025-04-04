Amish Vanilla Pie Recipe

Photo by Getty Images

Amish Vanilla Pie recipe by Bea McClure, Durham, from WPTF’s “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.

Prep time: 10 minutes Baking time: 40 minutes Serving size: 9 servings

Ingredients 1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell

1/4 cup butter or margarine

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup dark brown syrup

2 tsp vanilla

1 egg, beaten

1 cup water

1 cup unsifted flour

1/2 tsp cream of tartar

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/8 tsp salt

Photo by Getty Images

Directions Preheat oven to 350°F and prepare a pie crust. Combine 1/2 a cup of brown sugar, 1 tbsp of flour, dark corn syrup, vanilla, and beaten egg in a saucepan. Slowly stir in water over medium heat until well combined then bring the mixture to a boil. Let the mixture cool for a few minutes while you work on the dry mixture. For the dry mixture, combine 1 cup flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, cream of tartar, baking soda, salt, and softened butter in a bowl. Mix with a fork until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Pour the cooled mixture into the pie crust and top with the crumble mixture. Baked at 350°F for 40 minutes or until golden brown. Enjoy this Amish Vanilla Pie on its own or paired with vanilla ice cream!

Click here to view the recipe for pie crust!