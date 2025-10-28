This simple recipe for apple cinnamon donuts has just the right amount of sugar, spice and everything nice. They’re perfect for breakfast, dessert, or just treating yourself.

Ingredients

Donuts:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt

1 large egg

½ cup brown sugar

⅓ cup unsweetened applesauce

¼ cup vegetable oil (or melted butter)

½ cup buttermilk (or milk + 1 tsp lemon juice)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 small apple, peeled and finely grated (about ½ cup)

Cinnamon Sugar Coating:

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons melted butter

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a donut pan.

2. Mix dry ingredients

In a bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.

3. Mix wet ingredients

In another bowl, whisk the egg, brown sugar, applesauce, oil, buttermilk, and vanilla until smooth.

4. Combine the mixtures

Stir the dry ingredients into the wet until just combined, then fold in grated apple.

5. Bake

Spoon or pipe the batter into the donut wells (about ¾ full), then bake the donuts for 10–12 minutes, or until the tops spring back when lightly pressed.

6. Coat the donuts and enjoy!

Let the donuts cool for 5 minutes. Then, mix the cinnamon and sugar together. Next, brush each donut lightly with melted butter and dip in the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Then, you’re ready to enjoy these delicious fall treats!