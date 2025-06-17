Apple Strudel
Apple Strudel Recipe from Real Food by Dad
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 12 minutes
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 puff pastry sheet, thawed according to instructions
- 4 cups honeycrisp apples (about 5 medium apples), peeled, cored and sliced
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon flour
- Topping
- egg wash
- 4 tablespoons cinnamon sugar (4 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon combined)
Directions
- Preparation: Heat oven to 400 degrees.
- Remove one sheet of puff pastry from freezer and thaw according to instructions. In the meantime, add apples, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract in a bowl and toss to combine; set aside for minutes 15 minutes to sweat. Add in flour and toss to combine.
- Roll out puff pastry to a 12×16 rectangle on top of a sheet of parchment paper, Lightly score puff pastry into three vertical columns, with the middle column being 7 inches wide and the two outer columns at 21/2 inches. Cut slits on either side of the center column to 1 inch wide and 2 1/2 inches long.
- Place apple mixture in the center and fold top of puff pastry down. Begin to pull alternating slits from one side to the other, making sure ends reach the edge of filling. Brush egg wash on top and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. For extra crunch, finish with a sprinkling of coarse sugar.
- Transfer strudel on top of parchment paper to the oven and bake for about 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes before slicing into it.