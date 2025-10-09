Baked Potato Chips

These homemade, crispy potato chips make for a delicious snack that’s even better than store-bought.

Ingredients

2 large russet potatoes

olive or avocado oil spray

1 tsp. salt

Optional seasoning/flavoring ideas: garlic powder, paprika, rosemary, shredded parmesan, chili flakes

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Prep the potatoes.

Wash and thinly slice the potatoes into rounds using a sharp knife. Then, soak the slices in cold water for 15–20 minutes to remove excess starch. Next, drain and pat the potatoes dry completely with a clean towel.

3. Arrange and bake

Place the potato slices in a single layer on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and spray with olive or avocado oil. Then, bake the chips for 10-15 minutes, flipping them halfway.

4. Season the chips

Pour the warm chips into a bowl and season with salt and other flavors of your choice. Let the chips cool slightly, then enjoy this crisp, savory snack.