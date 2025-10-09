Baked Potato Chips

These homemade, crispy potato chips make for a delicious snack that’s even better than store-bought.
Ingredients
- 2 large russet potatoes
- olive or avocado oil spray
- 1 tsp. salt
- Optional seasoning/flavoring ideas: garlic powder, paprika, rosemary, shredded parmesan, chili flakes
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 400°F.
2. Prep the potatoes.
Wash and thinly slice the potatoes into rounds using a sharp knife. Then, soak the slices in cold water for 15–20 minutes to remove excess starch. Next, drain and pat the potatoes dry completely with a clean towel.
3. Arrange and bake
Place the potato slices in a single layer on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and spray with olive or avocado oil. Then, bake the chips for 10-15 minutes, flipping them halfway.
4. Season the chips
Pour the warm chips into a bowl and season with salt and other flavors of your choice. Let the chips cool slightly, then enjoy this crisp, savory snack.