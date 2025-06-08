Baked Salmon Sushi Cups

Baked Salmon Sushi Cups

Baked Salmon Sushi Cups

Homemade salmon sushi cups

Baked Salmon Sushi Cups Recipe from Delish

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serving size: 12 servings

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 cups cooked sushi rice
  • 3 nori sheets, quartered
  • 1 (1 1/2-lb.) skinless salmon fillet, cut into 1/2″ cubes
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced, plus more for serving
  • 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil
  • 4 Tbsp. Japanese mayonnaise (such as Kewpie), divided
  • 2 1/4 tsp. sriracha, divided
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tsp. black and white sesame seeds

Directions

  1. Arrange a rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 400°. Lightly coat a standard 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.
  2. Scoop 1 heaping Tbsp. sushi rice into the center of each piece of nori. Transfer nori to prepared tin rice side up. Using a spoon, gently pack rice into an even layer in bottom of cup.
  3. In a large bowl, toss salmon, scallions, oil, 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise, 2 tsp. sriracha, and 1/4 tsp. salt until combined. Divide salmon mixture among muffin cups (about 1/4 cup each), spooning on top of rice.
  4. Bake until salmon is almost cooked through, about 11 minutes.
  5. Turn on broiler and broil, watching carefully to ensure salmon doesn’t burn, until tops are charred in places and salmon is cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes.
  6. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine remaining 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise and 1/4 tsp. sriracha.
  7. Arrange sushi cups on a platter. Drizzle with mayonnaise mixture. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions.
Powered By SoCast