Baked Salmon Sushi Cups
Baked Salmon Sushi Cups Recipe from Delish
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serving size: 12 servings
Ingredients
- Cooking spray
- 2 cups cooked sushi rice
- 3 nori sheets, quartered
- 1 (1 1/2-lb.) skinless salmon fillet, cut into 1/2″ cubes
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced, plus more for serving
- 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil
- 4 Tbsp. Japanese mayonnaise (such as Kewpie), divided
- 2 1/4 tsp. sriracha, divided
- Kosher salt
- 2 tsp. black and white sesame seeds
Directions
- Arrange a rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 400°. Lightly coat a standard 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.
- Scoop 1 heaping Tbsp. sushi rice into the center of each piece of nori. Transfer nori to prepared tin rice side up. Using a spoon, gently pack rice into an even layer in bottom of cup.
- In a large bowl, toss salmon, scallions, oil, 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise, 2 tsp. sriracha, and 1/4 tsp. salt until combined. Divide salmon mixture among muffin cups (about 1/4 cup each), spooning on top of rice.
- Bake until salmon is almost cooked through, about 11 minutes.
- Turn on broiler and broil, watching carefully to ensure salmon doesn’t burn, until tops are charred in places and salmon is cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine remaining 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise and 1/4 tsp. sriracha.
- Arrange sushi cups on a platter. Drizzle with mayonnaise mixture. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions.