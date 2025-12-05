Baked Soft Pretzels

This warm, chewy baked soft pretzel recipe is quick, easy, and the perfect salty snack.

Ingredients

For the Dough

1 ½ cups warm water (110°F)

1 tablespoon sugar

2 ¼ teaspoons active dry yeast (1 packet)

½ teaspoon salt

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 tablespoon vegetable oil (for bowl)

For the Baking Soda Bath

10 cups water

⅔ cup baking soda

For the Topping

1 large egg, beaten

Coarse salt (pretzel salt or sea salt)

2 tablespoons melted butter (for brushing after baking)

Instructions

1. Activate the yeast

In a large bowl, mix warm water and sugar. Sprinkle yeast over the top and let sit for 5–10 minutes until foamy.

2. Make the dough

Add salt, melted butter, and flour to the yeast mixture. Mix until a dough forms, then knead on a floured surface for 5 minutes until smooth. Place dough in an oiled bowl, cover, and let rise for about 1 hour, or until doubled.

3. Preheat the oven

Preheat oven to 450°F.

4. Shape the pretzels

Divide dough into 8 equal pieces. Roll each into a 20–22 inch rope and twist into pretzel shapes.

5. Baking soda bath

Bring 10 cups water and baking soda to a gentle boil. Drop each pretzel into the water for 20–30 seconds, then remove and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

6. Egg wash and salt

Brush each pretzel with beaten egg. Sprinkle generously with coarse salt.

7. Bake and enjoy

Bake for 12–15 minutes until deep golden brown. Brush with butter right out of the oven and enjoy!