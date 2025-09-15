Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts

This recipe is a delicious way to get your veggies in!
Ingredients
- 1 package frozen Brussels sprouts or ~1 1/2 lbs fresh (washed)
- 2 tbsp olive or avocado oil
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 1 tsp. red pepper flakes (optional)
- 2 tbsp. balsamic glaze
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees f.
2. Prep the Brussels sprouts
Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil. Cut each Brussels sprout in half. In a medium-sized bowl, toss the halved Brussels sprouts in the oil and seasonings until evenly coated.
3. Bake
Place the Brussels sprouts onto the sheet pan evenly, with the flat side facing the pan, and bake for 20-25 minutes
4. Add the glaze
Place the Brussels sprouts in a serving dish and drizzle with the balsamic glaze.
5. Serve it hot
Serve and enjoy as a side to your favorite protein!