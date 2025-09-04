Banana Pancakes

This breakfast recipe is short and sweet–and makes for a great start to your day.

Ingredients

2 ripe bananas

4 eggs

1/2 cup all-purpose flour (can be substituted for whole wheat, oat or almond flour)

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla extract

(optional) splash of milk

~1 tbsp. butter or cooking oil

(optional) 1 tbsp. maple syrup, 1/2 tsp brown sugar or any other toppings

Instructions

1. Start the batter

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, mash the bananas until mostly smooth. Then, whisk in the eggs until they are fully incorporated into the bananas.

2. Add remaining ingredients

Incorporate the flour, vanilla extract and cinnamon into the batter and stir until combined. If desired, add a splash of milk or milk substitute for less dense pancakes.

3. Cook the pancakes

Heat a skillet on medium-low heat and lightly coat with butter or oil. Then, scoop about 1/4 cup of batter onto the prepped skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes or until bubbles form. Next, flip the pancake and cook on the other side for another 1-2 minutes, or until golden brown. Repeat the process for each pancake.

4. Toppings time

(Optional) Top your pancakes with butter, maple syrup, brown sugar, more sliced bananas, or anything else you’d like.

5. Serve them up

Serve immediately and enjoy this delicious and filling breakfast!