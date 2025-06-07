Beef Birria Consomé
Beef Birria Consomé Recipe from Chef Billy Parisi
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 3 hours
Serving size: 12 servings
Ingredients
- 3 pounds of assorted beef cuts: chuck, bottom round, shanks
- 2 pounds lamb shanks
- 3 tablespoons oil
- 3 peeled and roughly chopped white or yellow onions
- 5 garlic cloves
- 4 cored roughly chopped vine-ripe tomatoes
- 4 seeded and stemmed dried guajillo chiles
- 4 seeded and stemmed dried ancho chiles
- 8-10 allspice berries
- ½ cinnamon stick, broken up
- 12-15 black peppercorns
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon cumin seeds
- 1 ½ tablespoons dried oregano
- 1 ½ tablespoons dried thyme
- 2 cups of water
- 1 gallon of water or beef stock
- sea salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste
- juice of fresh lemons
- diced yellow or white onions, diced radishes, and chopped fresh cilantro for garnish
Directions
- Season both the beef and lamb well on all sides with sea salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Next, add the oil to a large pot or rondeau over high heat. Once it begins to smoke add in the meat and lamb and sear until well browned on all sides, about 6-8 minutes per side.
- Remove the beef from the pot and set it aside.
- Now, place in the onions and cook over medium heat for about 20-25 minutes or until caramelized.
- Place in the garlic and give it a quick sauté with the onions for about 4-5 minutes.
- Next, pour in the tomatoes, chiles, allspice berries, cinnamon, peppercorns, bay leaves, cumin seeds, oregano, and thyme and stew on medium-high heat for 8-10 minutes to soften up the peppers and cook the tomatoes.
- Deglaze with 2 cups of water and continue to cook on medium-high heat until the liquid is reduced by ½ or about 15 minutes.
- Transfer the mixture to a blender and puree at high speed until smooth. See note on how to blend hot food.
- Pour the mixture back into the pot along with water or beef stock. Season this mixture well with salt and pepper.
- Place the seared meat back into the pot, cover, and cook on medium-medium-high for about 2 hours, or until the meat is easily shredded. The liquid should be at a rapid bubble or a very low boil the entire time.
- Remove the meat, discard any bones, and roughly chop on a cutting board. Keep aside.
- Next, strain the remaining liquid through a fine-mesh strainer or chinois and return it to the pot along with the chopped meat.
- To serve: Place the desired amount of birria consomé into a bowl and garnish with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, onions, radishes, and cilantro.