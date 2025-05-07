Beef Sausage and Cheddar Monkey Bread
Prep time: 25-30 minutes
Cooking time: 30-35 minutes
Serving size: 12 servings
Ingredients
- 1 recipe Mexican-Style Beef Sausage
- 2 cans (7-1/2 ounces each) refrigerated buttermilk flavored biscuits
- 1-1/2 cups reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup chopped green onion
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup Mexican crema or dairy sour cream
Directions
- Prepare Mexican-Style Beef Sausage. Set aside.
Mexican-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves, 1-1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika, 1-1/2 teaspoons chile powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon chipotle chile powder in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. (Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.)
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Open biscuit cans; cut each biscuit into quarters. Place biscuits into large bowl. Add sausage mixture, cheese, onion and oil; gently toss until well combined.
- Generously coat Bundt pan with cooking spray. Place sausage and biscuit mixture in prepared pan. Bake in 350°F oven 30 to 35 minutes until top is golden brown and biscuits are set. Remove from oven; immediately invert onto serving plate. Let rest for 10 minutes. Drizzle with crema, as desired.