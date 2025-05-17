Beef Tenderloin, Cranberry and Pear Salad
Beef Tenderloin, Cranberry and Pear Salad Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (4 ounces each)
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 package (5 ounces) mixed baby salad greens
- 1 medium red or green ripe pear, cored, cut into 16 wedges
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted
- 1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese (optional)
Honey Mustard Dressing:
- 1/2 cup prepared honey mustard
- 2 to 3 tablespoons water
- 1-1/2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions
- Season beef Tenderloin Steaks with 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 7 to 10 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.(To grill: place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steaks, covered, 7 to 10 minutes (timings remain the same for gas grill) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Do not overcook.)
- Meanwhile whisk Honey Mustard Dressing ingredients in small bowl until well blended. Set aside. Divide greens evenly among 4 plates. Top evenly with pear wedges and dried cranberries.
- Carve steaks into thin slices; season with salt, as desired. Divide steak slices evenly over salads. Top each salad evenly with dressing, pecans and goat cheese, if desired.
Recipe adapted from The Healthy Beef Cookbook, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt