Black Forest Cake

Photo by Getty Images

Black Forest Cake Recipe from Liv For Cake

Prep time: 2 hours

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Serving size: 12 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 3/4 cup Dutch-processed cocoa powder sifted
  • 2 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 cup buttermilk room temperature
  • 1 cup hot water or hot coffee
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract

For the Cherry Liqueur Syrup

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 cup cherry liqueur

For the Whipped Cream Frosting

  • 3 c whipping cream, cold
  • 1/4 c powdered sugar, sifted

For the Chocolate Bark

  • 250 g good quality dark chocolate, chopped

For Assembling

  • 2 1/2 c cherries, pitted and cut in half
  • 1 bar dark chocolate for shavings (optional)
  • cherries

Directions

Chocolate Cake:

  1. Preheat oven to 350F, grease two 8″ round baking pans and dust with cocoa powder. Line bottoms with parchment.
  2. Place all dry ingredients into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Stir to combine.
  3. In a medium bowl whisk all wet ingredients (pour hot water in slowly as not to cook the eggs).
  4. Add wet ingredients to dry and mix on medium for 2-3 mins. Batter will be very thin*.
  5. Pour evenly into prepared pans. I used a kitchen scale to ensure the batter is evenly distributed.
  6. Bake for 45 mins or until a cake tester comes out mostly clean. 
  7. Cool 10 minutes in the pans then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely. 

Cherry Liqueur Syrup:

  1. Place sugar and water into a small pot. Stir and bring to a boil. Simmer for 1 min then remove from heat. Stir in cherry liqueur and allow to cool completely.

Whipped Cream Frosting:

  1. Whip cream and powdered sugar until stiff peaks. Ideally in a cold bowl with a cold whisk.

Chocolate Bark:

  1. Melt chocolate over a double boiler or in 20 second bursts in the microwave.
  2. Using a large offset spatula, spread melted chocolate in a thin layer on a large sheet of parchment.
  3. Roll up from the short side of the parchment. Place on a baking sheet and refrigerate or freeze until firm.
  4. Unroll to create chocolate bark. 

Assembly:

  1. Cut each cake layer in half horizontally.
  2. Place one layer of cake on a cake stand or serving plate. Brush generously with cherry syrup. 
  3. Top with approximately 1 cup whipped cream and spread evenly. Top with approximately 1 cup of cherries and gently press them into the whipped cream. Repeat with remaining layers and frost the outside of the cake.
  4. Decorate with chocolate bark, chocolate shavings, rosettes, and cherries if desired.
