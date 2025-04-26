Rich and Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing

bowl of salad dressing - blue cheese dressing stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images

Blue Cheese Dressing Recipe by LUCKYME9 from All Recipes.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serving size: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 ½ ounces blue cheese
  • 3 tablespoons buttermilk
  • 3 tablespoons sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar 
  • ⅛ teaspoon garlic powder
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
blue cheese on wooden board - blue cheese dressing stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. In a small bowl, mash blue cheese and buttermilk together with a fork until the mixture resembles large-curd cottage cheese.
  2. Stir in sour cream, mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, and garlic powder until well blended. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  3. Enjoy!
blue cheese full frame - crumble blue cheese stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images
