Rich and Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing
Blue Cheese Dressing Recipe by LUCKYME9 from All Recipes.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 2 ½ ounces blue cheese
- 3 tablespoons buttermilk
- 3 tablespoons sour cream
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon sugar
- ⅛ teaspoon garlic powder
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- In a small bowl, mash blue cheese and buttermilk together with a fork until the mixture resembles large-curd cottage cheese.
- Stir in sour cream, mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, and garlic powder until well blended. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Enjoy!