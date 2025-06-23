Blueberry Popovers
Blueberry Popovers Recipe from Two Cups Flour
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 189 grams (1.5 cups) all purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 240 grams (1 cup) whole milk
- 78 grams (¼ cup) sweetened condensed milk
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 4 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 150-170 grams (1 cup) blueberries, fresh or frozen
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, broken into pieces
- confectioner’s sugar, for dusting
Directions
- Pre-Heat oven to 400℉ / 200℃ / 180℃ Fan (convection). Prepare a popover tin by placing a small piece of butter into each mold.
- In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients except blueberries. Hand whisk together enough to lightly incorporate flour.
- Transfer batter to a blender and then mix until smooth.
- Once oven is has preheated, place the popover pan with the pieces of butter onto the middle rack. Let the butter melt and pan heat for 2 minutes. Carefully remove from the oven.
- Fill the cups ¾ full with the batter. Then, evenly divide the blueberries amongst the molds by gently dropping them on top.
- Place pan bake on the center oven rack and bake for 18 minutes (popovers should have puffed). Then, reduce the heat to 350℉ / 180℃ / 160℃ Fan (convection) and bake an additional 18-20 minutes until the popovers are risen, puffed and nicely golden brown on the edges.
- Carefully remove the pan from the oven.
- Gently lift popovers from their mold and place on a serving dish. Pierce the center with a fork to release some steam and prevent sogginess. Add a light dusting of confectioner sugar on top and enjoy immediately!