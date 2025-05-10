Brisket Deviled Eggs
Brisket Deviled Eggs Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: 12 servings
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup cooked Smoked Beef Brisket, chopped, divided
- 6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and halved
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
- 1 teaspoon water
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
Directions
- Prepare 2 tablespoons brisket; set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, water and garlic salt until smooth. Stir in remaining brisket and jalapeno.
- Divide mixture evenly and spoon into egg whites. Top with brisket and sprinkle with paprika. Refrigerate, covered, until serving. (Mix it up! Use pickled red onion or pickle relish as a colorful garnish.)