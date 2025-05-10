Brisket Deviled Eggs

Photo Courtesy of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

Brisket Deviled Eggs Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: N/A

Serving size: 12 servings

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup cooked Smoked Beef Brisket, chopped, divided
  • 6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and halved
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • 1/8 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

Directions

  1. Prepare 2 tablespoons brisket; set aside. 
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, water and garlic salt until smooth. Stir in remaining brisket and jalapeno.
  3. Divide mixture evenly and spoon into egg whites. Top with brisket and sprinkle with paprika. Refrigerate, covered, until serving. (Mix it up! Use pickled red onion or pickle relish as a colorful garnish.)
