Broccoli Cheddar Soup

It’s soup season and this one is a classic–creamy, cheesy and perfect for a fall day. This recipe also reheats super well so you can keep enjoying these fall flavors and lessen your meal-prep stress.

Ingredients

4 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 cups vegetable or chicken broth

2 cups whole milk (or half-and-half for creamier texture)

3 cups broccoli florets, chopped small

1 cup shredded carrots (optional but adds color and sweetness)

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Sauté aromatics

In a large pot, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and cook 3–4 minutes until translucent. Stir in garlic and cook for 30 seconds until fragrant.

2. Make the roux

Sprinkle in flour, stirring constantly for about 1 minute to form a paste. Slowly whisk in broth until smooth and thickened.

3. Add milk and vegetables

Pour in milk, then add broccoli and carrots. Simmer over medium-low heat for 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is tender.

4. Add cheese

Reduce heat to low and gradually stir in cheddar cheese until melted and creamy.

5. Season it up

Add salt, pepper, and a pinch of nutmeg or cayenne if desired. Taste and adjust seasoning before serving.

6. Serve and enjoy

Serve warm and enjoy this creamy and delicious taste of fall.

*For a smoother texture, use an immersion blender to partially blend the soup, leaving some chunks for texture.