Buttermilk Icing

Buttermilk Icing

Buttermilk Icing Recipe

Cakes cooling with Buttermilk Icing on top.
Photo by Getty Images

Buttermilk icing recipe originally published in WPTF’s “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.

Prep time: 5-10 minutes

Cooking time: 5-10 minutes

Serving size: Icing for one cake

Ingredients

  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1 tsp butter
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tbsp corn syrup
  • 1 3/4 cups sugar
Sugar being poured into water boiling on the stove to make buttermilk icing.
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Combine the buttermilkbutterbaking sodacorn syrup, and sugar in a pot.
  2. Stir the mixture constantly over medium heat until it comes to a good boil.
  3. Once the icing has boiled, remove it from the heat.
  4. Pour the icing over the cake while the cake is still hot, allowing the icing to soak in and set.
  5. Serve and enjoy!
Cake cooling down with buttermilk icing hardening.
Photo by Getty Images
Powered By SoCast