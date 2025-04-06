Buttermilk Icing Recipe
Buttermilk icing recipe originally published in WPTF’s “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.
Prep time: 5-10 minutes
Cooking time: 5-10 minutes
Serving size: Icing for one cake
Ingredients
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 tsp butter
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tbsp corn syrup
- 1 3/4 cups sugar
Directions
- Combine the buttermilk, butter, baking soda, corn syrup, and sugar in a pot.
- Stir the mixture constantly over medium heat until it comes to a good boil.
- Once the icing has boiled, remove it from the heat.
- Pour the icing over the cake while the cake is still hot, allowing the icing to soak in and set.
- Serve and enjoy!