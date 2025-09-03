Butternut Squash Soup

This recipe is such an easy way to get cozy and an even easier way to have great leftovers.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 butternut squash, halved and seeded

3 garlic cloves, minced

3-4 cups vegetable broth

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. black pepper

Instructions

1. Prep the squash

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and then line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the butternut squash on the baking sheet face up and lightly coat each half with olive oil on the inside. Then, sprinkle each half with salt and pepper.

2. Roast the squash

Turn the squash face down on the baking sheet and roast in the preheated oven until it is tender and cooked through, about 40 to 50 minutes. Set the squash aside and let it cool for about 10 minutes.

3. Build the soup base

Meanwhile, in a large soup pot, warm 1 tbsp. olive oil over medium heat until simmering. Add the onion to the pot and cook until translucent. Then, add the garlic to the pot and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute, stirring frequently. Then, place the cooked garlic in a blender and use a large spoon to scoop the butternut squash flesh into the blender. Add the nutmeg, salt and black pepper to the blender. Carefully pour in 3 cups vegetable broth, and do not fill the container past the maximum fill line. Blend on high until the soup is creamy and warmed through.

4. Season it up

Pour the soup back into the pot and make sure it is warmed to your liking. Then, add the smoked paprika and top with some more pepper.

5. Serve it hot

Spoon into bowls and enjoy right away!