Cali Breakfast Burrito

This breakfast burrito is a great way to start your day. It’s an easy, yet filling breakfast that works well on the go, or even for advanced meal prep if frozen and microwaved individually.

Ingredients

2 eggs

1 large tortilla

1 tbsp butter/oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 of an avocado

1 hash brown patty

hot sauce of choice (optional)

Instructions

1. Scramble the eggs

Put butter in a skillet over medium-low heat and whisk eggs with some salt, pepper and garlic powder. Cook the eggs until they are set. Put them to the side. Scrambling the eggs works well for this recipe, but this step can be adjusted for preference.

2. Cook hash brown patty

Cook the hash brown patty in the same skillet in a bit of oil over medium heat, about 5 minutes on each side until golden brown. An air fryer can also be used for this step at 400 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

3. Warm tortilla

Warm the tortilla, either in the microwave for about 15 seconds or in the skillet until lightly golden.

4. Prep avocado

Cut avocado and spread about half of it on the warm tortilla.

5. Assemble burrito

Add eggs and hash brown to the tortilla and wrap it into a burrito. Dip in hot sauce or another sauce of choice and enjoy!