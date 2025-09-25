Caramel Apple Cookies

These cookies are the perfect fall treat–chewy, cozy, and caramel-y.

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugar

1 egg

1/3 cup apple cider

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/4 tsp. salt

1 package caramel candies

Instructions

1. Prep the oven and cookie sheet

Preheat oven to 350°F and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

2. Mix the wet ingredients

In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until light and fluffy (about 2 minutes). Then, add in the egg, vanilla and apple cider, and mix until combined.

3. Add the dry ingredients

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Then, gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, stirring until fully combined.

4. Shape the cookies

Chill the dough in the fridge for 30 minutes, then scoop tablespoon-sized balls of dough onto your baking sheet. Add one caramel to the center of each ball of dough and cover it completely.

5. Bake and serve

Bake for 10–12 minutes until the edges of the cookies are set and centers look slightly soft. Let the cookies cool on a wire rack for about 5 minutes. Then, enjoy this tasty fall treat!