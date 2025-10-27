Caramel Apples

Celebrate the fall season with this classic and fun dessert!

Ingredients

6 medium apples (Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, or Fuji work well)

6 wooden sticks (popsicle sticks or skewers)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup packed light brown sugar

½ cup unsalted butter, cut into cubes

½ cup light corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

Optional toppings: Chopped nuts, crushed cookies, sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, or sea salt flakes.

Instructions

1. Prepare the apples

Wash and thoroughly dry the apples to remove any wax. Insert wooden sticks into the tops and set aside on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

2. Make the caramel

In a medium heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine sugar, brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, and heavy cream. Stir over medium heat until butter melts and mixture is smooth. Then, attach a candy thermometer to the side of the pan and cook without stirring until the caramel reaches 245°F (118°C). This usually takes about 10–12 minutes. Remove from heat.

3. Finish the caramel

Stir in vanilla extract and salt. Let the caramel cool slightly for about 3–5 minutes so it thickens enough to coat the apples.

4. Dip the apples

Tilt the saucepan slightly and dip each apple, turning to coat evenly. Let the excess drip off, then place each apple onto the prepared parchment sheet.

5. Add toppings and enjoy!

Quickly roll in nuts, sprinkles, or other toppings before the caramel sets. Let the apples set completely at room temperature for about 30 minutes, then enjoy this fall treat!