Happy Thanksgiving! If you need a last minute dish to whip up for a gathering, these cheesy garlic rolls are quick, easy, and delicious!

Ingredients

1 package premade dinner rolls (thawed if frozen)

3 tablespoons melted butter

1–2 cloves garlic, minced (or ½ teaspoon garlic powder)

1 teaspoon dried parsley or Italian seasoning

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

Pinch of salt

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat oven according to the roll package instructions (usually around 350°F).

2. Prep the butter

In a small bowl, mix melted butter, garlic, parsley (or Italian seasoning), and salt.

3. Assemble the rolls

Arrange the premade rolls in a baking dish or on a baking sheet. Cut them in half and evenly stuff with the mozzarella. Then, brush the garlic butter mixture over the tops and sides of the rolls and sprinkle with Parmesan.

4. Bake

Bake according to package directions—typically 8–12 minutes, until lightly golden and warmed through.

5. Serve

Serve warm with more butter and enjoy this delicious addition to your holiday table!