Chocolate Macaroons
Chocolate Macaroons Recipe from Stetted
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serving size: 20 servings
Ingredients
- 5 ounces shredded unsweetened coconut about 2 ½ cups
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 3 large egg whites
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or reusable liner.
- In a bowl, mix together the coconut, sugar, cocoa powder, and salt until evenly mixed.
- Mix in the egg whites and vanilla. Stir until completely mixed, with no dry bits remaining.
- Using a cookie scoop or damp hands, form mixture into mounds of about 1 1/2 tablespoons and place onto the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake for 15-18 minutes. Let cool on the pan for 2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Macaroons will dry and crisp further as they cool.