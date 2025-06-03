Chocolate Macaroons

Photo by Getty Images

Chocolate Macaroons Recipe from Stetted

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serving size: 20 servings

Ingredients

  • 5 ounces shredded unsweetened coconut about 2 ½ cups
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 3 large egg whites
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or reusable liner.
  2. In a bowl, mix together the coconut, sugar, cocoa powder, and salt until evenly mixed.
  3. Mix in the egg whites and vanilla. Stir until completely mixed, with no dry bits remaining.
  4. Using a cookie scoop or damp hands, form mixture into mounds of about 1 1/2 tablespoons and place onto the prepared baking sheet.
  5. Bake for 15-18 minutes. Let cool on the pan for 2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Macaroons will dry and crisp further as they cool.
