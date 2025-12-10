Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

These soft, chewy cookies are sure to be a hit at holiday gatherings, or as a classic wintry dessert.

Ingredients

1/2 cup granulated sugar (plus extra for rolling)

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

36 chocolate kisses, unwrapped

Instructions

1. Preheat and prep

Preheat the oven to 375°F and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. Mix the wet and dry ingredients separately

In a large bowl, cream together butter, peanut butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until smooth and fluffy. Mix in the egg and vanilla until fully combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt.

3. Make the dough

Gradually mix the dry mixture into the wet mixture until a dough forms. Roll the dough into 1-inch balls, then roll each ball in granulated sugar and place 2 inches apart on the baking sheet.

4. Bake

Bake for 8–10 minutes, until the edges are lightly golden but centers stay soft.

5. Top the cookies

After taking the cookies out of the oven, immediately press a chocolate kiss into the center of each warm cookie. The cookie will crack slightly around the edges. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.

6. Enjoy

Serve and enjoy this wonderfully nostalgic dessert.