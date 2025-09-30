Cinnamon Yogurt Dip

This recipe is quick, easy, and delicious! It’s a great source of protein and goes well with apples, sweet potato, or even chips.

Ingredients

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. honey

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

(optional) mini chocolate chips

Instructions

1. Combine ingredients

In a small bowl, mix the Greek yogurt, honey, cinnamon and vanilla extract together thoroughly. Add mini chocolate chips if you’d like.

2. Serve and enjoy!

Serve the dip cold with apple slices, sweet potatoes, granola, or any other dipper or topping of your choice.