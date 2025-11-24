Classic Apple Pie

Thanksgiving week is upon us and this apple pie is the perfect sweet addition to your table. It’s quick, classic, and sure to be a hit.

Ingredients

2 refrigerated pie crusts (one for the base, one for the top)

5 medium apples (Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, or a mix)

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon butter (cut into small pieces)

1 egg + 1 tablespoon water (for egg wash)

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

2. Prep the apples

Peel and slice the apples thinly. Place them in a bowl and toss with sugars, cinnamon, nutmeg, flour, and lemon juice until evenly coated.

3. Build the pie

Place one pie crust in a pie dish and gently press it in. Next, pour the apple filling into the crust. Dot the top with small pieces of butter. Then, cover with the second pie crust. You can leave it whole with slits, or cut strips and make a lattice. Seal edges by pressing with a fork or pinching.

4. Make the Egg wash

Whisk the egg and water. Brush the top crust generously with the egg wash.

5. Bake and serve

Bake for 40–45 minutes, until the crust is golden and the filling is bubbling slightly at the edges. Then, let the pie cool for at least 20 minutes, serve with whipped cream or ice cream, and enjoy this Thanksgiving classic!