Hosting season is upon us and this classic bruschetta is the perfect light and fresh appetizer!

Ingredients

2-3 ripe Roma tomatoes, finely chopped

1–2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

5–6 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

1 tsp. balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 small baguette

1 tbsp. olive oil

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees (f).

2. Make the topping

In a medium-sized bowl, combine the chopped tomatoes, minced garlic, 2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, sliced basil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper. Let the mixture sit for about 10-15 minutes to allow the flavors to blend.

3. Toast the bread

Cut the baguette into 1/2 inch slices and brush with olive oil on both sides. Place on a baking sheet covered with aluminum foil and toast in the oven for about 8 minutes, flipping the slices halfway through.

3. Assemble the bruschetta

Spoon some of the mixture on each slice of baguette and serve immediately. Enjoy this classic and delicious recipe as an appetizer or a light bite.