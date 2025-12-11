Classic Cheese Fondue

Warm, melty and rich: this fondue is a great way to elevate your table this holiday season. It’s perfect for dipping bread, veggies and more.

Ingredients

1 garlic clove, halved

1 cup dry white wine (Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio work well)

1 tsp lemon juice

8 oz Gruyère cheese, shredded

8 oz Emmental or Swiss cheese, shredded

1 tbsp cornstarch

½ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Black pepper, to taste

For Dipping:

Cubed crusty bread (sourdough or French)

Apple slices

Steamed broccoli or cauliflower

Roasted potatoes

Sausage slices

Instructions

1. Prepare the pot

Rub the inside of a fondue pot or heavy saucepan with the cut sides of the garlic clove.

2. Heat the wine

Add white wine and lemon juice. Heat over medium until gently simmering (do not boil).

3. Add the cheese

Toss shredded cheeses with cornstarch. Add to the wine a handful at a time, stirring constantly in a figure-eight motion until fully melted.

4. Season it up

Stir in nutmeg, Dijon mustard, and black pepper. Lower heat to keep warm and smooth.

5. Serve it hot

Transfer to a fondue pot over a low flame and start dipping!