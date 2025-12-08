This breakfast is so delicious, it could also make a great dessert! Enjoy these classic crêpes with a filling of your choice.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons melted butter (plus more for the pan)

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

Filling Ideas:

Nutella & strawberries

Powdered sugar & lemon juice

Cream cheese & berries

Bananas & chocolate syrup

Whipped cream & caramel drizzle

Instructions

1. Mix the batter

In a mixing bowl, whisk the flour and salt together. Then add the eggs and milk, whisking until smooth, and whisk in the melted butter, sugar, and vanilla.

2. Prep the stove

Let the batter rest for 10–15 minutes for the best texture. Then, heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat and lightly butter it.

3. Cook the crêpes

Pour about ¼ cup of the batter into the pan and immediately swirl to spread it thin. Then, cook for 30–45 seconds until the edges lift and the bottom is lightly golden. Next, flip and cook the other side for about 20–30 seconds. Repeat with the remaining batter.

4. Create your filling

Now for the fun part! Stuff the crêpes with your filling of choice and enjoy your easy yet decadent breakfast.