Classic Lobster Newburg

Classic Lobster Newburg

Classic Lobster Newburg

Photo by Getty Images

Classic Lobster Newburg Recipe from The Suburban Soapbox

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serving size: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 5 tbsp butter
  • 2 tbsp flour
  • 2 cups half and half
  • 5 large egg yolks, lightly beaten
  • 1 lb cooked lobster meat, cut into bite sized pieces
  • 3 tbsp cognac
  • 1 lemon, juice and zest
  • 1/4 tsp nutmeg
  • 1/4 tsp kosher salt
  • 4 frozen puff pastry shells, or toast points

Directions

  1. Bake the puff pastry shells according to package instructions or toast bread then cut into triangles. Set aside.
  2. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
  3. Whisk in the flour and cook for 2-3 minutes until golden brown. The mixture will have the consistency of wet sand.
  4. Slowly whisk in the half and half cooking until slightly thickened. Do not boil.
  5. Add a few tablespoons of the cream mixture to the eggs and whisk to temper the eggs.
  6. Slowly whisk the egg mixture into the cream and turn the heat to low. Continue stirring until smooth and creamy.
  7. Stir in the lobster, cognac, lemon juice, zest, nutmeg and salt.
  8. Serve the lobster newburg in the puff pastry shells or on top of the toast points. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
Powered By SoCast