Classic Lobster Newburg Recipe from The Suburban Soapbox
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 5 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp flour
- 2 cups half and half
- 5 large egg yolks, lightly beaten
- 1 lb cooked lobster meat, cut into bite sized pieces
- 3 tbsp cognac
- 1 lemon, juice and zest
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp kosher salt
- 4 frozen puff pastry shells, or toast points
Directions
- Bake the puff pastry shells according to package instructions or toast bread then cut into triangles. Set aside.
- Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Whisk in the flour and cook for 2-3 minutes until golden brown. The mixture will have the consistency of wet sand.
- Slowly whisk in the half and half cooking until slightly thickened. Do not boil.
- Add a few tablespoons of the cream mixture to the eggs and whisk to temper the eggs.
- Slowly whisk the egg mixture into the cream and turn the heat to low. Continue stirring until smooth and creamy.
- Stir in the lobster, cognac, lemon juice, zest, nutmeg and salt.
- Serve the lobster newburg in the puff pastry shells or on top of the toast points. Garnish with parsley, if desired.