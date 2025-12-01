After a holiday, it can be a little daunting to get back in the kitchen day-to-day. This classic potato soup recipe is the perfect way to ease back in. It’s warm, cozy, and super easy to bring together.

Ingredients

4 medium russet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 cup milk (or half-and-half for a creamier soup)

½ teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon dried thyme (optional)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (optional)

Chopped green onions or chives for topping

Bacon bits or crumbled bacon (optional)

Instructions

1. Build the base

In a large pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook for 4–5 minutes until soft. Add garlic and cook 1 more minute. Then, stir in the flour and cook for about 1 minute to form a paste. Gradually pour in the broth while stirring and let the mixture come to a simmer.

2. Add the potatoes

Add the diced potatoes, salt, pepper, and thyme (if using). Simmer for 15–20 minutes until potatoes are very soft. Then, add the milk and simmer 5 more minutes.

3. Add the cheese

Stir in the cheese (if desired) and let it melt into the soup.

4. Top and serve

Serve warm with green onions, chives, or bacon on top. Enjoy this soup for a comforting and filling dinner!