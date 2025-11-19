Classic Pumpkin Pie

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and this pumpkin pie recipe is the perfect addition to your table. It’s smooth, spiced, and everything nice!
Ingredients
- For the filling:
- 1 can (15 oz) pumpkin purée
- 1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk
- 2 large eggs
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ground ginger
- 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp ground cloves
- 1/2 tsp salt
- (Or you can replace all spices with 1–1.5 tsp pumpkin pie spice)
- For the crust:
- 1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust (store-bought or homemade)
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425°F.
2. Make the filling
In a mixing bowl, whisk together pumpkin, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and salt. Mix until very smooth.
3. Assemble the pie
Place the pie crust in a 9-inch pie dish and pour in the pumpkin filling. Lightly tap the dish on the counter to release air bubbles.
4. Bake
Bake at 425°F for 15 minutes. Without opening the oven, reduce heat to 350°F and continue baking for 40–50 minutes. The pie is done when the edges are set and the center has a slight jiggle.
5. Cool and serve
Let the pie cool on a wire rack for at least 2 hours. Then, slice and serve with whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, or a dusting of cinnamon and enjoy this delicious holiday favorite!