Classic Pumpkin Pie

Classic Pumpkin Pie

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and this pumpkin pie recipe is the perfect addition to your table. It’s smooth, spiced, and everything nice!

Ingredients

  • For the filling:
  • 1 can (15 oz) pumpkin purée
  • 1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp ground ginger
  • 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 tsp ground cloves
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • (Or you can replace all spices with 1–1.5 tsp pumpkin pie spice)
  • For the crust:
  • 1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust (store-bought or homemade)

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425°F.

2. Make the filling
In a mixing bowl, whisk together pumpkin, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and salt. Mix until very smooth.

3. Assemble the pie
Place the pie crust in a 9-inch pie dish and pour in the pumpkin filling. Lightly tap the dish on the counter to release air bubbles.

4. Bake
Bake at 425°F for 15 minutes. Without opening the oven, reduce heat to 350°F and continue baking for 40–50 minutes. The pie is done when the edges are set and the center has a slight jiggle.

5. Cool and serve
Let the pie cool on a wire rack for at least 2 hours. Then, slice and serve with whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, or a dusting of cinnamon and enjoy this delicious holiday favorite!

Powered By SoCast