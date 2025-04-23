Copycat McMuffin

Photo by Getty Images

Copycat McMuffin Recipe from Recipes Tin Eats

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serving size: 4 servings

Ingredients

Sausage Patties

  • 1 lb / 500g ground pork (juicier) OR beef (mince)
  • 1/2 tsp dried ground sage
  • 1/2 tsp dried thyme
  • 1 tsp onion powder (or garlic powder)
  • 3/4 tsp black pepper
  • 3/4 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp sugar

Muffins

  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 4 eggs
  • 4 English muffins , cut in half
  • 4 slices cheese

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 130C/275F.
  2. Place muffins on a baking tray, cut side up, and top with cheese. (Alternative – melt cheese on sausage patties, see video)

Sausage Patties

  1. Mix Sausage Patty ingredients in a bowl – use your hands to mix it real good!
  2. Shape into 4 patties (thick ones, or 5 Maccers size patties). Make them slightly larger than the muffins because they will shrink when cooking.
  3. Heat oil in a large non stick skillet over high heat. Add patties (in batches if needed). Cook the first side for 2 – 3 minutes or until browned. Flip then cook the other side until browned. (Optional: After flipping, top with cheese, cover with lid to melt).

Egg

  1. Meanwhile, heat another pan over medium high heat with 1 tbsp oil. Spray egg rings with oil and place in the skillet. (Note 4 for other cook methods). 
  2. Crack egg into the rings. Add around 2 tbsp water into the skillet then cover with a lid. Cook for 1 – 2 minutes or until egg is cooked to your liking (I like runny yolks). 

Assemble

  1. Remove warm muffins from the oven. Top with sausage, then egg, the lid of muffin.
  2. Serve and enjoy!
