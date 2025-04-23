Copycat McMuffin
Copycat McMuffin Recipe from Recipes Tin Eats
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
Sausage Patties
- 1 lb / 500g ground pork (juicier) OR beef (mince)
- 1/2 tsp dried ground sage
- 1/2 tsp dried thyme
- 1 tsp onion powder (or garlic powder)
- 3/4 tsp black pepper
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp sugar
Muffins
- 2 tbsp oil
- 4 eggs
- 4 English muffins , cut in half
- 4 slices cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 130C/275F.
- Place muffins on a baking tray, cut side up, and top with cheese. (Alternative – melt cheese on sausage patties, see video)
Sausage Patties
- Mix Sausage Patty ingredients in a bowl – use your hands to mix it real good!
- Shape into 4 patties (thick ones, or 5 Maccers size patties). Make them slightly larger than the muffins because they will shrink when cooking.
- Heat oil in a large non stick skillet over high heat. Add patties (in batches if needed). Cook the first side for 2 – 3 minutes or until browned. Flip then cook the other side until browned. (Optional: After flipping, top with cheese, cover with lid to melt).
Egg
- Meanwhile, heat another pan over medium high heat with 1 tbsp oil. Spray egg rings with oil and place in the skillet. (Note 4 for other cook methods).
- Crack egg into the rings. Add around 2 tbsp water into the skillet then cover with a lid. Cook for 1 – 2 minutes or until egg is cooked to your liking (I like runny yolks).
Assemble
- Remove warm muffins from the oven. Top with sausage, then egg, the lid of muffin.
- Serve and enjoy!