Cottage Quiche

Cottage Quiche

Cottage Quiche Recipe

Cottage Quiche (bacon and cheese) slice with garnish.
Photo by Getty Images

Cottage quiche recipe by Nancy Nahikian (Raleigh) from the WPTF “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Baking time: 55 minutes

Serving size: 8 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 deep 9-inch frozen pie shell
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 cups (16 oz.) cottage cheese
  • 2 Tbsp minced parsley
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/s tsp pepper
  • Dash of nutmeg
  • 6 slices of bacon, cooked, drained and crumbled
Bacon cooking in a skillet for Cottage Quiche.
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°.
  2. Prick the bottom of the pie shell with a fork.
  3. Bake the pie shell at 425° for 10 minutes or until lightly golden.
  4. Remove the pre-baked shell from the oven, letting it cool slightly.
  5. Reduce the oven temperature to 350°.
  6. In a large bowl, beat the eggs and begin adding the cottage cheese, minced parsley, salt, pepper, and a dash of nutmeg.
  7. Stir in the crumbled bacon and combine well.
  8. Pour the mixture into the pre-baked pie shell.
  9. Bake for approximately 45 minutes at 350°.
  10. Remove and let your cottage quiche stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Click here to view a recipe for Basic Pie Crust!

bacon and cheese Cottage Quiche with orange juice - quiche bacon stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images
Powered By SoCast