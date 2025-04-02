Cottage Quiche Recipe

Photo by Getty Images

Cottage quiche recipe by Nancy Nahikian (Raleigh) from the WPTF “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.

Prep time: 15 minutes Baking time: 55 minutes Serving size: 8 servings

Ingredients 1 deep 9-inch frozen pie shell

4 eggs

2 cups (16 oz.) cottage cheese

2 Tbsp minced parsley

1 tsp salt

1/s tsp pepper

Dash of nutmeg

6 slices of bacon, cooked, drained and crumbled

Photo by Getty Images

Directions Preheat oven to 425°. Prick the bottom of the pie shell with a fork. Bake the pie shell at 425° for 10 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove the pre-baked shell from the oven, letting it cool slightly. Reduce the oven temperature to 350°. In a large bowl, beat the eggs and begin adding the cottage cheese, minced parsley, salt, pepper, and a dash of nutmeg. Stir in the crumbled bacon and combine well. Pour the mixture into the pre-baked pie shell. Bake for approximately 45 minutes at 350°. Remove and let your cottage quiche stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Click here to view a recipe for Basic Pie Crust!