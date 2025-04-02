Cottage Quiche Recipe
Cottage quiche recipe by Nancy Nahikian (Raleigh) from the WPTF “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Baking time: 55 minutes
Serving size: 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 deep 9-inch frozen pie shell
- 4 eggs
- 2 cups (16 oz.) cottage cheese
- 2 Tbsp minced parsley
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/s tsp pepper
- Dash of nutmeg
- 6 slices of bacon, cooked, drained and crumbled
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425°.
- Prick the bottom of the pie shell with a fork.
- Bake the pie shell at 425° for 10 minutes or until lightly golden.
- Remove the pre-baked shell from the oven, letting it cool slightly.
- Reduce the oven temperature to 350°.
- In a large bowl, beat the eggs and begin adding the cottage cheese, minced parsley, salt, pepper, and a dash of nutmeg.
- Stir in the crumbled bacon and combine well.
- Pour the mixture into the pre-baked pie shell.
- Bake for approximately 45 minutes at 350°.
- Remove and let your cottage quiche stand for 10 minutes before serving.
Click here to view a recipe for Basic Pie Crust!