Cowboy Marinated Skirt Steak with Corn Salad

Cowboy Marinated Skirt Steak with Corn Salad

Cowboy Marinated Skirt Steak with Corn Salad

Photo Courtesy of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

Cowboy Marinated Skirt Steak with Corn Salad Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serving size: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 1-1/2 pounds beef Skirt Steak, cut into 4 to 6-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup red onion, diced
  • 1-15 ounce canned corn, rinsed & drained
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in-half
  • 1/3 cup Italian dressing
  • 2 Tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
  • 2 teaspoon granulated garlic
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

Marinade

  • 2 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 3 Tablespoon water
  • 2 teaspoon garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • 1-1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

  1. Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef Skirt Steaks & marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
  2. Combine tomatoes, corn, red onion, basil, garlic, Italian dressing, salt and pepper in a medium bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. (Whole grilled corn on the cobb can be used in place of canned. Place 4 corn cobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) turning on all sides. Remove corn and let cool. Carefully cut corn kernels from cob and let cool.)
  3. Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 12 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steaks diagonally across the grain into thin slices; season with salt, as desired.
Powered By SoCast