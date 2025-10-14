Cozy Pot Roast

This recipe is super easy and super flavorful! It’s the perfect warm, low-effort dinner for the end of a long fall day.

Ingredients

3–4 lb chuck roast

1 packet onion soup mix OR 1 tbsp onion powder + 1 tsp garlic powder

1 cup beef broth

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce (optional)

1 lb. baby potatoes

3–4 carrots, peeled and chopped

1 onion, quartered

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat oven to 300°F.

2. Build the base

Put the potatoes, carrots and onion in the bottom of a large, oven-safe dish.

3. Season the roast

Season the roast with salt and pepper to taste, then place it on top of the veggies.

4. Add liquids

Pour the broth and Worcestershire sauce over everything and sprinkle the onion soup mix over the roast.

5. Bake

Cover the dish tightly with foil and bake for 3.5-4 hours or until the meat is easily pulled apart with a fork.

6. Enjoy

Remove from the oven and enjoy this cozy fall meal!