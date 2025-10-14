Cozy Pot Roast

This recipe is super easy and super flavorful! It’s the perfect warm, low-effort dinner for the end of a long fall day.
Ingredients
- 3–4 lb chuck roast
- 1 packet onion soup mix OR 1 tbsp onion powder + 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 cup beef broth
- 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce (optional)
- 1 lb. baby potatoes
- 3–4 carrots, peeled and chopped
- 1 onion, quartered
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 300°F.
2. Build the base
Put the potatoes, carrots and onion in the bottom of a large, oven-safe dish.
3. Season the roast
Season the roast with salt and pepper to taste, then place it on top of the veggies.
4. Add liquids
Pour the broth and Worcestershire sauce over everything and sprinkle the onion soup mix over the roast.
5. Bake
Cover the dish tightly with foil and bake for 3.5-4 hours or until the meat is easily pulled apart with a fork.
6. Enjoy
Remove from the oven and enjoy this cozy fall meal!