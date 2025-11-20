Cranberry Brie Bites

This recipe makes for a festive and delicious appetizer for your upcoming holiday gatherings. It’s a little something different that’s the perfect pre-dinner bite.

Ingredients

1 sheet puff pastry

1 wheel Brie, cut into small cubes

1/2 cup cranberry sauce

1 tbsp honey

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. Prep the base

Cut puff pastry into small squares and place into mini muffin tins.

3. Assemble the bites

Add a piece of Brie to each pastry and top with cranberry sauce, then place another pastry square on top.

4. Bake

Drizzle with honey and bake the bites for 12–15 minutes until golden.

5. Serve and enjoy

Let the bites cool about 5 minutes, then serve and enjoy this delicious holiday app!