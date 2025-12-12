Creamy Baked Gnocchi

December can be a busy time of year, so this creamy one-dish gnocchi is the perfect entree that’s quick but still cozy.
Ingredients
- 1 (16 oz) package shelf-stable potato gnocchi
- 1 cup marinara sauce
- ½ cup heavy cream (or half-and-half)
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella
- ¼ cup grated parmesan
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Optional: fresh basil, spinach, or red pepper flakes
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
2. Assemble the gnocchi
In a small baking dish, stir together marinara, cream, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Then, add the gnocchi and gently mix to coat. Sprinkle mozzarella and parmesan evenly over the top.
3. Bake
Bake uncovered for 20–25 minutes, until bubbly and lightly golden.
4. Toppings
Finish with basil or red pepper flakes if using.
5. Serve it hot
Spoon into bowls and enjoy this super easy comfort meal!