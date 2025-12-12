Creamy Baked Gnocchi

December can be a busy time of year, so this creamy one-dish gnocchi is the perfect entree that’s quick but still cozy.

Ingredients

1 (16 oz) package shelf-stable potato gnocchi

1 cup marinara sauce

½ cup heavy cream (or half-and-half)

1 cup shredded mozzarella

¼ cup grated parmesan

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Salt & pepper to taste

Optional: fresh basil, spinach, or red pepper flakes

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

2. Assemble the gnocchi

In a small baking dish, stir together marinara, cream, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Then, add the gnocchi and gently mix to coat. Sprinkle mozzarella and parmesan evenly over the top.

3. Bake

Bake uncovered for 20–25 minutes, until bubbly and lightly golden.

4. Toppings

Finish with basil or red pepper flakes if using.

5. Serve it hot

Spoon into bowls and enjoy this super easy comfort meal!