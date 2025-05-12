Creamy Beef Vol au Vents

Photo Courtesy of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

Creamy Beef Vol au Vents Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serving size: 6-8 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Beef Tenderloin, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 package (10 ounce) frozen unbaked puff pastry shells
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 package (8 ounce) sliced mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon leaves
  • 1/8 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Directions

  1. Bake puff pastry shells according to package directions.
  2. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add beef; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until an internal temperature of 145°F for medium rare as measured by a meat thermometer. Remove beef from skillet; set aside.
  3. Add mushrooms, onion, garlic, tarragon and thyme to same skillet and heat over medium heat until hot. Cook 4 to 5 minutes until tender and all liquid is evaporated, stirring often. Return beef to skillet; stir in heavy cream, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Simmer 2 to 3 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally.
  4. Press shell centers down. Evenly divide beef mixture and spoon into center of shells. Sprinkle with parsley.
