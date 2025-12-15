Creamy Jalapeño Pasta

This recipe is a unique way to warm up. It’s bold, creamy and perfect for a chilly night in.

Ingredients

12 oz pasta (penne, fettuccine, or rigatoni work well)

2 tbsp butter or olive oil

2–3 fresh jalapeños, finely diced (remove seeds for less heat)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup milk (or pasta water for extra silkiness)

¾ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Salt & black pepper, to taste

½ tsp smoked paprika (optional but great)

½ tsp onion powder (optional)

Fresh parsley or cilantro, for garnish

Extra Parmesan, for serving

Instructions

1. Cook the pasta

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve ½ cup pasta water, then drain.

2. Sauté the jalapeños

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter (or heat the oil). Add the jalapeños and sauté for 2–3 minutes until softened. Stir in the garlic and cook 30 seconds until fragrant.

3. Make it creamy

Lower heat and pour in the heavy cream and milk. Stir gently and let simmer for 3–4 minutes until slightly thickened.

4. Season it up

Stir in the Parmesan, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, and onion powder. Mix until smooth and creamy. Add a splash of pasta water if needed.

5. Combine and serve

Toss the cooked pasta into the sauce until fully coated, then serve warm and enjoy this delicious dinner!